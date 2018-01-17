Donnie Kirk, age 73, of Frost, passed from this life Saturday, January 13, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born November 14, 1944, in Cabin Creek, he was the youngest of nine children of the late Ves and Ida Kirk.

Donnie moved to Frost at the age of 13, where he met the love of his life, Nancy McCarty. They fondly recalled their early days of courtship, often mentioning weekends in Marlinton, bonding over barbecue sandwiches and chocolate milkshakes at the Chic Inn.

He and Nancy were married in 1971, and enjoyed 46 years of marriage. Their only child, Wendy, was born in 1977.

Donnie took much pride in his career as a heavy equipment operator, and especially enjoyed his time as a golf course shaper.

He enjoyed the outdoors and sharing fishing and hunting advice with his two grandsons, Rayne and Liam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Tommy, Pete, Vernon, Omie, Aretta, Bobby and Ethel.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Wendy Picarella, and husband, Marc; grandsons, Rayne and Liam; sister, Thelma Russell, and

husband, Charles; many nieces and nephews; and special family friends, the Moss brothers and their families and Julia and Herold Elbon, of Elkins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church – Huntersville.