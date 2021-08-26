NOTICE\r\nTO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PHILIP JOHN SHAFER, DECEASED:\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate has been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333.\r\nIf you are an heir of this estate, please contact Philissa M. Taylor-Plunkett or the County Clerk of Pocahontas County.\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14288\r\nESTATE NAME: PHILIP JOHN SHAFER\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tPhilissa M. Taylor-Plunkett\r\n\t625 Grimes Creek Lane\r\n\tHardy, VA 24101\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on August 20, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\nby: S. Erin Boone, Deputy\r\n8\/26\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021.\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, October 18, 2021.\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14242\r\nESTATE OF: MARK ODELL JOHNSTON\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tRose Simmons\r\n\t1284 Johnson Road\r\n\tBartow, WV 24920-8530\r\n\t\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14277\r\nESTATE OF: JIMMIE D. IRVINE\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tEileen Kay Irvine\r\n\t40 Angus Irvine Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-6665\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14283\r\nESTATE OF: KAYLIN ELIZABETH MURRAY\r\nADMINISTRATOR:\tCurtis Lynn Murray\r\n\t178 Thompson Road\r\n\tHillsboro, WV 24946-8788\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on August 13, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n8\/19\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021.\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, October 18, 2021.\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER 14286\r\nAPPOINTMENT DATE: August 9, 2021\r\nESTATE NAME: NELLIE M. MULLANEY\r\nANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:\tLinda Autrey\r\n\t\t4A Nasturtium Court\r\n\t\tOrange City, Fl 32763-9054\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on August 10, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n8\/19\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF \r\nGREENBRIER COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\nIN RE: The Adoption of L.L.Q.\r\nCIVIL ACTION NO: 21-A-26\r\nNOTICE\r\nTO:\tDelta Dawn Queen\r\n\tAnthony Barb\r\nPLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 8th day of September, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, a final adoption hearing on the Petition for Adoption of L.L.Q. will be held before the Honorable Robert E. Richardson. In order to protect public health and safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this hearing shall be conducted by telephone and videoconference technology, with all persons being strongly encouraged to participate by videoconference, if possible. \r\nInstructions for participating in the hearing by videoconference will be transmitted by electronic mail; persons may request such instructions by contacting the Court at 304-647-6621 to provide an email address for the delivery of such instructions. \r\nTo participate in the hearing by telephone, a person must place a telephone call to 1-304-807-9240 at the appointed time, and then enter the conference identification number, 260 087 053#.\r\nYou may be present to protect your interest if you so desire.\r\nJAMES R. HOLLIDAY, II\r\nKRISTEN A. HOLLIDAY \r\nBy Counsel\r\nR. Brandon Johnson \r\n(WVSB #5581)\r\n914 Jefferson Street N\r\nP.O. Box 1668\r\nLewisburg, WV 24901\r\n304-645-5700\r\n8\/19\/2c\r\n\r\nACCEPTING BIDS\r\nThe Town of Durbin is accepting bids for a pickup, a dump truck with snowplow and a parts truck.\r\nBids should be submitted to: Town of Durbin, P. O., Box 37, Durbin, WV 26264. Deadline for submission of bids is Friday, September 10, 2021. Bids will be opened Tuesday, September 14, at the Durbin Town Council meeting. \r\nTown of Durbin\r\nShereen Bailey, Mayor\r\n8\/19\/2c\r\n\r\nPosition Available\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is seeking a full-time certified Police Officer. Job duties include but not limited to: Enforcing the law and all Ordinances within the town limits, code enforcement, patrolling, respond to calls, public assistance, serve warrants and other related activities, as needed.\r\nAll applicants must be a US Citizen and at least 18 years of age. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent, possess a valid driver's license, able to work various schedules including weekends and holidays, be in good physical condition, and pass a background check and drug screening.\r\nSalary will be negotiable.\r\nBenefits include paid holidays, paid personal days, accumulative sick leave, paid vacation, state retirement and health insurance. Uniforms and equipment will be furnished.\r\nApplications may be obtained from or r\u00e9sum\u00e9s sent to: \r\n\tTown of Marlinton\r\n\t709 Second Avenue\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954\r\nor via email to townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net\r\nFor more information call 304-799-4315.\r\nApplications\/r\u00e9sum\u00e9s must be received by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021. \r\nThe Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.\r\n8\/19\/4c\r\n\r\n\r\nPUBLIC NOTICE\r\nThe West Virginia Division of Forestry will conduct a public tour of Beaver Lick Wildlife Enhancement located on Calvin Price State Forest on Saturday, September 11, 2021. \r\nThis tour will be to inform the public of plans for timber harvest that will provide wildlife habitat diversity and increased forest growth potential to this part of the forest. \r\nThe tour of an area along Beaver Lick off of the Beaver Creek Road will take place at 10:00 a.m. We will meet at the Watoga State Park Maintenance shop located on Beaver Creek Road. \r\nThe tour will involve a one-half to one-mile off-trail hike over uneven ground in the woods. This is the opportunity for the public to learn about the project in order to provide meaningful input and comments. \r\nFor more information contact Eric Judy at 304-545-1439 or via email at eric.r.judy@wv.gov \r\nIf you plan to attend, please notify Mr. Judy by noon Monday, September 6, 2021, for planning purposes. If no one registers, the tour will not be held. \r\nWest Virginia Division of Forestry\r\n8\/26\/2c\r\n\r\nOpportunity to comment on the \r\nMonday Lick Contemporary Trail System Project<\/strong>\r\nThe Monongahela National Forest, Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District is interested in receiving your input on the Monday Lick Contemporary Trail System Project. \r\nThe project is located approximately 0.3 miles south of Marlinton, West Virginia, with the proposed trail system extending south and east of the town. \r\nThe purpose of this project is to create 27 miles of single-track, bike-optimized trail. The Monday Lick Contemporary Trail System would provide a trail system that would directly benefit Marlinton by creating accessible, inclusive and diverse trails close to downtown. It will also increase recreation opportunities for visitors.\r\nPlease provide your comments within thirty (30) days beginning after the publication of this notice. \r\nFor more information and a map, please go to: https:\/\/www.fs. usda.gov\/projects\/mnf\/landmanagement\/projects and select the Monday Lick Contemporary Trail System.\r\nTo submit comments, please send written\/typed responses to Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District, Attn: Cynthia Sandeno, Cemetery Road, Marlinton, WV 24954 or email: com ments-eastern-monongahela-marlinton@fs.fed.us with \u201cMon day Lick Contemporary Trail System Project\u201d in the subject line.\r\nUSDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.\r\n8\/26\/1c\r\n\r\n\r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT\r\nFRANK-BARTOW SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION PROJECT\r\nADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS<\/strong>\r\n\r\nSealed Bids for the construction of:\r\nFrank-Bartow Sanitary Sewer Extension Project\r\nContract No. 1 \u2013 Furnishing all materials, labor, and necessary items for the construction and installation of approximately 19,647 linear feet of 8\u201d diameter gravity sewer main, 2,442 linear feet of 6\u201d diameter gravity sewer main, 1,780 linear feet of 4\u201d diameter laterals, 4,540 linear feet of 4\u201d diameter force main, 626 linear feet of 3\u201d diameter force main, 656 linear feet of 1-1\/2\u201d force main, 123 manholes, 12 cleanouts, 17 force main cleanouts, two (2) lift stations, two (2) small grinder pump stations and other related appurtenances as outlined in the Plans and Specifications.\r\nSealed Bids for the construction of Contract No. 1 will be received by Mark N. Smith (Chairman PCPSD) at the office of the Pocahontas County PSD, 870 Snowshoe Drive, Slatyfork, WV 26291, until 2:00 p.m. local time on September 29, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be conducted at the Bartow Frank Durbin Fire Hall in Durbin, WV at 10:30 a.m. on September 14, 2021. \r\nContract Times: 240 calendar days to substantial completion and 270 calendar days to complete work ready for final payment. \r\nAny contract or contracts awarded under this invitation for bids are expected to be funded in part by grants and forgiveness loans from: the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Appalachian Regional Commission and EDA. Neither the United States, the State of West Virginia nor any of their departments, agencies or employees are to be employees of or will be a party to this invitation to bid or any resulting contract.\r\nThis project will be partially funded with Federal Funds from the United States Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration and therefore is subject to the Federal Laws and regulations associated with that program. Bidders must comply with the requirements for Affirmative Action and Minority Business Enterprises participation as described in the Federal Specifications insert to the Contract Documents. Bidders much comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Copeland Anti-Kickback Act, the Contract Work Hours and Safety Act, and the West Virginia Division of Labor Wages for Construction of Public Improvements.\r\nBids shall be submitted on the furnished Bid forms. Bids shall be on a unit price basis as indicated on the Bid Form. The bids shall be submitted using the two (2) envelope system. Envelope #1 will contain the required bid documents. Envelope #2 will contain only the bid form and bid schedule.\r\nThe Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: \r\nE.L. Robinson Engineering Company \r\n5088 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25313\r\nProject Manager: Eric Coberly, P.E., \r\nOffice: (304) 833-9021, Email: ecoberly@elrobinson.com \r\nBidders may examine and\/or obtain the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.\r\nBidding Documents also may be examined at:\r\nPocahontas County PSD Office; 870 Snowshoe Drive, Slatyfork, WV 26291\r\nContractor\u2019s Association of WV, 2114 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25311\r\nPrinted copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $150.00 for each set. Bidders who return full sets of the Bidding Documents in good condition (suitable for re-use) within 30 days after receipt of Bids will receive a full refund. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to \u201cE.L. Robinson Engineering Company\u201d. Upon request and receipt of the document deposit indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents via delivery service. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder\u2019s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.\r\nA five percent (5%) Bid Bond or certified cashier\u2019s check must accompany all Bids. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a satisfactory Payment Bond and Performance Bond, each for 100% of the contract amount.\r\nAny contract or contracts awarded under this invitation for bids are expected to be funded in part by grants and loans from: the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund. Neither the United States, the State of West Virginia nor any of their departments, agencies or employees are or will be a party to this invitation to bid or any resulting contract.\r\nProspective Bidders should note that these contracts will include the following critical requirements as identified in the contract documents:\r\n1. Bid Bond\r\n2. Certification of Non-Segregated Facilities\r\n3. Equal Employment Opportunities\r\n4. WV Contract Licensing Act \u2013 All bidders are required to have a West Virginia Contractor\u2019s \r\n\tLicense per Section \u00a721-11-11 of the West Virginia Code. \r\n5. American Iron and Steel Requirement \u2013 P.L. 113-76, Section 436\r\nNONDISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT\r\nBidders on this work will be required to comply with the President's Executive Order No. 11246. The requirements for bidders and contractors under this order are explained in the specifications.\r\nSUSPENSION AND DEBARMENT\r\nRecipient shall not entertain the use of businesses that are listed on the \u201cSystem for Award Management (SAM)\u201d at www.sam.gov in accordance with 2 CFR Part 1532 and Subpart B and C of 2 CFR Part 180.\r\nAMERICAN IRON AND STEEL REQUIREMENT\r\nP.L. 113-76, Consolidated Appropriations Act, 201 (Act), includes an \u201cAmerican Iron and Steel (AIS)\u201d requirement in section 436 that requires Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF) assistance recipients to use iron and steel products that are produced in the United States for projects for the construction, alteration, maintenance, or repair of a public wastewater and water system or treatment works. \r\nNotice of Federal and State Wage Requirements\r\nContractors are required to comply with all laws pertaining to prevailing wage rates for the State of West Virginia as issued by the Division of Labor and the federal wage rates issued in accordance with the Davis Bacon Act. The contractor will be required to pay the higher of the state or federal wage rates appropriate for each worker classification. \r\nWV Alcohol and Drug Free Workplace Act\r\nWEST VIRGINIA CODE 21-1D-5 PROVIDES THAT ANY SOLICITATION FOR A PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT REQUIRES EACH VENDOR THAT SUBMITS A BID FOR THE WORK TO SUBMIT AT THE SAME TIME AN AFFIDAVIT OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE BID. THE ENCLOSED DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE AFFIDAVIT MUST BE SIGNED AND SUBMITTED IN THE FIRST ENVELOPE AS EVIDENCE OF THE VENDOR\u2019S COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 1D, CHAPTER 21 OF THE WEST VIRGINIA CODE. FAILURE TO SUBMIT THE SIGNED DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE AFFIDAVIT IN THE FIRST ENVELOPE SHALL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION OF SUCH BID.\r\nAll bidders are required to have a WV contractor\u2019s license in accordance with Section 21-11-11 of the WV State Code.\r\nThe Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids.\r\nEach Bidder must submit with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided for in the Information for Bidders.\r\nNo Bidder may withdraw his bid within 90 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.\r\nAll fees associated with the purchase of Project Specifications, Contract Documents, Plans, and Shipping are non\u2013refundable.\r\nPocahontas County PSD\r\nBy: Mark N. Smith, Chairman\r\n8\/26\/4c