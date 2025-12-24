Ethel Geneva “Pat” McNabb, 91, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, December 20, 2025, at her home.

Born July 9, 1934, at Onoto, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Melvin and Estella Irene Rose Wooddell.

Pat was the retired owner of Pat’s Beauty Shop and was a farmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” McNabb; and a brother, Andrew Wooddell.

She is survived by her sons, Robert “Rob” McNabb, Jr. (Rosemary), and Andrew “Frosty” McNabb (Julia); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

VanReenen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.