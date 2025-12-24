Charles William Snyder, 83, of Cass, passed away Monday, December 15, 2025, at Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care in Morgantown.

Born April 4, 1942, he was a son of the late Kerth and Ethel Snyder.

Out of high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he learned to be an electrician.

Charles worked as a master electrician and later as a water plant operator for Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.

He was oftentimes a quiet man but truly enjoyed talking with family and good friends. He always had a story or a little joke to tell, followed by his signature grin and wink. If he ever called you “George” you knew he cared about you. He was an avid hunter and fly fisherman, and he loved to be outdoors. A somewhat jack of all trades, he was always willing to help his neighbors in need. Beneath his solemn exterior was a heart of gold.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ella Snyder; and two sisters, Imogene Simmons and Guinevere Ratliff.

He is survived by his daughters, Kyleen (Bobby) Shelton, of Morgantown, and Martha (John) Sheehan, of Grayson, Kentucky; grandson, John Charles Sheehan, of Grayson, Kentucky; brothers, Doug (Connie) Snyder, of Morgantown, and Lewis (Regina) Snyder, of Greer, South Carolina; sister, Molly “Lorraine” Hammersley, of Hay Market, Virginia; special nephew, Kenny Snyder, of Green Bank; friend and caregiver, Janet Mallow, of Green Bank; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no service.

