Tommy Grey Campbell, 84, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Central Union United Methodist Church on Brush Country Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.

Burial in the Fairview Cemetery on Fairview Road with Masonic Graveside Rites.