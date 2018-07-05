Erin Louise Lash, age 53, of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born July 19, 1964, at Fort Benning, Georgia, she was a daughter of Mary Ann Guess McAdoo, and the late James McAdoo.

Erin was a speech therapist for the Pocahontas County Board of Education and an education specialist for the Autism Training Center of Marshall University.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Alan Lash; two sons, Ethan Gregory Lash, of Athens, and Nathanial Aaron Lash, of Beckley; a sister, Lisa Songer, of Pennsylvania; and two brothers, Brian McAdoo and Jared McAdoo, both of Pennsylvania.

In keeping with Erin’s wishes the body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com