The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure of Pocahontas County Route 28/2, Brush Run Road, Tuesday, July 10, at 8 a.m. through Thursday, July 12, at 5 p.m. This closure is necessary for pipe replacement, and will occur at milepost 1.5.
No through traffic will be permitted.
The traveling public is advised to use an alternate route.
