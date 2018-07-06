The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure of Pocahontas County Route 28/2, Brush Run Road, Tuesday, July 10, at 8 a.m. through Thursday, July 12, at 5 p.m. This closure is necessary for pipe replacement, and will occur at milepost 1.5.

No through traffic will be permitted.

The traveling public is advised to use an alternate route.