Suzane Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nNeighborhood Watch has been a recognized organization since its inception in 1972. Drawing from the principles of that organization, a group of Pocahontas County residents have joined forces to create Pocahontas Community Watch \u2013\u00a0a program which focuses on looking out for the people and neighborhoods in the county.\r\n\r\nAt its meet and greet meeting October 14, unofficial group leader Mike McKenney, who said he takes the lead mainly because \u201cI have the loudest voice in the room,\u201d explained the goals of the Watch group and welcomed community members who wish to help and join the program.\r\n\r\n\u201cPocahontas County Community Watch is modeled [after] the books and materials from the National Neighborhood Watch Association which is put together by the National Sheriff\u2019s Department Association,\u201d McKenney said. \u201cThey provide standardized signage throughout the country and things like that. It\u2019s kind of a neat thing. We use their handbooks; their signage; their modules.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe national association has modules for personal security and disaster preparedness that members of the Watch group can learn, but there are also times the group makes its own modules, depending on what members want to learn and what the community needs.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe kind of create them,\u201d McKenney said. \u201cWe do a bunch of things that they don\u2019t do modules for.\u201d\r\n\r\nThose things include training in how to read maps, use a compass, use of a handheld radio, knot tying and food preservation.\r\n\r\nThe group has also trained with other locals organizations, as it did in June with the Pocahontas County K-9 Search and Rescue.\r\n\r\n\u201cSome of the members went out into the backwoods and actually helped them search for a missing person,\u201d McKenney said. \u201cIf you\u2019re going to run out there and help K-9 search and rescue, I want to know that, one, you have a radio and you know how to make a proper radio call, and, two, you have a compass and know how to plot yourself on a map, so that if you find somebody you can call and say, \u2018I found them,\u2019 and you can tell where you are using the map and compass.\u201d\r\n\r\nSince March, the group has stayed busy with training sessions and activities that served the local communities.\r\n\r\n\u201cEarly in the year, we delivered over a thousand pounds of food to Pocahontas County residents,\u201d McKenney said. \u201cWe sourced the food, transported the food and delivered the food to quite a few families. That was actually a lot of fun, and a lot of people appreciated it.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe picked up a lot of trash at Riverside earlier in the year,\u201d he added. \r\n\r\nMcKenney explained that he and his wife, Brenda, noticed a lot of trash along the side of the road and brought it to the attention of the group. A group member contacted Mayor Sam Felton, who gave the go ahead and provided a trash truck for the cleanup project. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a Thursday night \u2013\u00a0and the mayor asked, \u2018When are you going to do it?\u2019\u201d McKenney recalled. \u201cWe looked around and said, \u2018Saturday, nine a.m.\u2019 We had fifteen people out there Saturday morning, nine a.m. It\u2019s like, \u2018let\u2019s get this done and move on to something else.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nThe group is fast-acting in that sense and if it sees a need in the community, it doesn\u2019t wait months to put a plan into action. It reacts immediately.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe whole organization of the Watch \u2013\u00a0I think \u2013\u00a0is let\u2019s go do it,\u201d McKenney said. \u201cLet\u2019s not talk about it. Let\u2019s take action. If it\u2019s going to take fourteen meetings, we\u2019re clearly not on a project we want to actually deal with. Let\u2019s find something we can do to make a difference, right now, today, tonight.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe group has also assisted Cub Scout Troop #33 with a cleanup of four miles of road, picked up trash during the Greenbrier River Race and painted the gazebo before Pioneer Days.\r\n\r\nThey also made first aid kits for members to have with them during events and have held training sessions to ensure everyone is knowledgeable of basic first aid assistance.\r\n\r\nWhile the group does a lot of large tasks, the members also act on their own to help neighbors as much as possible.\r\n\r\nMcKenney said there were several occasions when a member or two helped individuals who were moving to get their belongings from Point A to Point B.\r\n\r\n\u201cI know Barry [Sharp] took one of the people over here at the apartment \u2013\u00a0I know they needed help to move her to North Carolina to her sister\u2019s house,\u201d McKenney said. \u201cHe actually took his truck and trailer and hauled her down there. It wasn\u2019t his relative. We just helped other people who just needed a little extra manpower.\u201d\r\n\r\nIt makes sense. The group\u2019s motto is \u201cNeighbors Helping Neighbors.\u201d Several members of the group, including the McKenneys are transplants to the county so they aren\u2019t as familiar with the area and their neighbors \u2013\u00a0a fact they would like to change with the help of the Watch.\r\n\r\n\u201cNobody knows their neighbor anymore,\u201d McKenney said. \u201cYou find out after the fact somebody is sick, somebody died, somebody\u2019s been gone for months and somebody broke into their house and you\u2019re like, \u2018I didn\u2019t even know they were gone.\u2019 That\u2019s a pretty sorry state of affairs. So that\u2019s how this whole thing kind of got started off.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe were just talking around to ourselves and said, \u2018you know, there\u2019s probably something we can do,\u2019\u201d he continued. \u201cNeighbors helping neighbors. It\u2019s not really just a motto. It\u2019s kind of how we come up with doing things. Early on, we decided we wanted to do something that could actually make a difference in our community and get to know the neighbors and everybody else.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe group doesn\u2019t have an official membership and does not require a membership fee to be part of the Watch. All it needs are community members who want to lend a hand and be prepared to help those in need during the smallest of events to the largest disasters, such as floods, power outages and blizzards.\r\n\r\nAs for trainings, the group is always coming up with ideas, using the skills of its members to widen the abilities of all those involved. From weaponry to first aid to canning to butchering a pig, the group has a wide range of trainings under its belt and in its sights for the future.\r\n\r\nThe Watch holds meet and greet meetings the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Marlinton. Those interested in joining the effort are invited to attend.\r\n\r\n\u201cNobody\u2019s doing the things we\u2019re doing because they want to be on the front page of the paper,\u201d McKenney said. \u201cWe\u2019re doing it because it can make a difference in the community we live in. You\u2019re my neighbor, and if you\u2019re in my community, it\u2019s in my best interest to help you as much as I can as long as you want the help and you\u2019re willing to meet us part way.\u201d\r\n
