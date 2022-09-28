Thursday, October 2, 1947

State Stock Round-Up

The 17th annual West Virginia Livestock Round-up was highly successful. It was the first annual 4-H baby beef show. Moffett McNeel, of Hillsboro, had a baby beef in the offering. In the auction this steer of about 1,000 pounds brought 31 cents.

In the 4-H sheep show, Moffett McNeel took first place in showmanship.

In the Shropshire class, the reserve champion went to Randall Cutlip, of Beard; the Hampshire champion, Mary Etta Smith, of Mill Point; the Dorset champion and reserve champion to Fred Johnson, of Marlinton.

In the Future Farmers of America Showmanship class, second place went to Albert Wilfong, of Greenbank.

In the 4-H showmanship class, the second place went to Joel Hannah, of Arbovale.

In the Future Farmers o America steer class, the champion was owned by Joel Hannah…

FIELD NOTES

Down at the home of Mrs. Mattie Hinkle at Hillsboro, a mother cat has adopted and is raising a little fox squirrel. In cutting timber, the mother squirrel was killed, and Okie Hinkle brought the baby squirrel home to see if the mother cat would let it nurse along with her kittens. She did, and the squirrel is prospering.

– – –

I have learned some more about the intimate family life of mud turtles. I knew the mother mud turtle along in June went out on dry land, dug a hole, deposited therein a dozen or so tough skinned eggs, covered up the hole and returned to the water. I knew, too, that along about August, leather-skinned little turtles, about the size of half dollars, dug themselves out of the nest hole to become prey for about every predator of land, water and air, including mud turtles. I have seen them inside of black bass.

Down at the pond near the residence of county superintendent Eric Clutter, this year a mud turtle was seen laying her eggs on high ground near the pond. During the weeks it took the eggs to hatch, the mother turtle was often observed near the place of the nest as if setting watch thereon. To prove for sure whether the old girl was actually paying any attention to the nest, a stick would be laid upon the place where the eggs were buried. Every time, some time during the next night, the stick would be pushed aside.

The eggs were dug up for examination and counting. There were thirteen in all. Some were taken and put into another hole. These did not hatch; the others did.

Weddings

Miss Anna Grace Puffenbarger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Puffenbarger, of Hillsboro, became the bride of Jack Lewis Rase, Seaman Second Class, United States Navy, on Monday evening, July 28, 1947, in a single ring ceremony that took place at the bride’s home…

– – –

Announcement is being made of the marriage of Miss Nina H. Wright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter F. Sparks, of Somerset, Virginia, and Virgil H. Fowler, son of Mrs. Margaret Fowler, of Hillsboro, and the late W. J. Fowler… Following the ceremony a reception was held at the home of the bride for the families and their friends.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Howard D. Beverage, Friday, September 26, 1947, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gaber, Saturday, September 27, 1947, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Berlin A. Irvine, a son, named Dolan Wade.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George P. Adkison, a son, named George David.

DEATHS

Frank W. Sutton, aged about 40, of Cass, died suddenly at his home Sunday morning, September 28, 1947. He is survived by his wife and their five children. He was a son of W. W. Sutton, of Back Alleghany. Burial was on Wednesday at the Wanless Cemetery on Back Alleghany.

Charles Lacy Cassell was born August 22, 1888, and died Tuesday, August 26, 1947. He is survived by his wife and three children and two grandchildren. Also two sisters, Maude Cassell and Mrs. Lela Swink, and one brother, Odey Cassell. Interment was made in Maryland.

Mrs. Anna Belle Mitchell Moore, daughter of Cyrus E. and Nancy Mitchell, was born at Burnsville, Braxton County, November 7, 1883, and departed this life Tuesday, September 23, 1947, age 63 years, 10 months and 16 days.

She was united in marriage to Ressie W. Moore on November 29, 1917. To this union were born five children: three boys and two girls. One son, Dale Edgar, preceded her 25 years ago. She is survived by her husband, two sons, Alonzo Glen and Minter Clawson; two daughters, Mary Gay and Margaret Fay…

Funeral service was conducted at the Fairview Church.