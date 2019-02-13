Eva Gail Johnston Gum, age 80, of Green Bank passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgan- town.

Born January 12, 1939, in Whitmer, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Mona Raines Johnston.

Eva was a devoted housewife and farmer. Attending faithfully, she was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maxie Abraham Gum, who passed on August 22, 2015; a son, James Gum who passed in 1995; and a brother, O’Dell Johnston.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Dickenson, and husband, Roger, of Green Bank; her son, Max Gum, and wife, Vida, of Green Bank; sisters, Jean Hinkle, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Carolyn Tingler, of Bartow; grandchildren, Alison Dickenson, Brooke Dickenson, and fiancé, Brandon Nottingham, Katie Brown, and husband Joe, Chelsey Gum, Nick Gum; and great-grandchild, Madison Gail Brown.

Funeral service was held February 11 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Interment was in Arbovale Cemetery.

