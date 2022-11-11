Ellen Denise Adrian, 68, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home.

Funeral service will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Kyna Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Gay Cemetery in Edray.

The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until time of service

The family is asking that people wear masks.

Donation of sympathy may be made to Mountain Hospice, 1002 S, 1002 Crim Ave, Belington, WV 26250.

