Nell Vandelya “Dee” Gett, 80, of Dunmore, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home, under hospice care.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dunmore United Methodist Church, with Pastor Amy Paul officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com