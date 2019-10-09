Margaret Ann Brumage, 83, of Florida, formerly of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Addington Place in Titusville, Florida.

Born January 15, 1936, in Minnehaha Springs, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, the late Everette and Dora Shinaberry.

Following high school, Margaret graduated from Fairmont Business College and moved to Florida in 1980, where she worked as a realtor for Watson Realty in Maitland.

She loved politics and was a member of the Fairmont Democratic Women’s Club. She was active in the Eastern Star and Lions Club.

In addition to her aunt and uncle, she was preceded in death by a brother, Arnold Shinaberry.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jacob “Jake” Brumage; children, Cathy Davis, of Fairmont, Patrick Davis, of Bridgeport, and Barbara Simpson, and husband, Michael, of Titusville, Florida; step-children, Ladonna Fox, of Ohio, Sandra Dawson, and husband, Gordon, of Bridgeport, Terry Brummage, of Washington, and Kimberly Parker, and husband, Bobby, of Deltona, Florida; siblings, Geneva Shinaberry, of Fairmont, and Willis Shniaberry, and wife, Dottie, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her friend of 79 years, Marilyn Alvaro, of Fairmont.

Service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the mausoleum at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont, with Evangelist Steve Snider officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com