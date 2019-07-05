Mon Power advises that there will be a planned outage to upgrade facilities Wednesday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Approximately 1,560 customers will be affected in the vicinity of Buckeye, Hillsboro and Renick.

Inclement weather make-up day will be Wednesday, July 24.

Questions about this planned outage? Call 800-686-0022.

