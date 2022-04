Bree Elizabeth Eberbaugh was born August 26, 1991 and passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, after a battle with COVID pneumonia.

She was a 2010 graduate of Pocahontas County High School.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mountain Quest in Frost.

The family asks that you join them.