Clyde Proctor White, age 76, of Arbovale, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, at VAMC in Clarksburg.

Born November 5, 1942, in Poca, he was a son of the late Robert Verner and Myrtle Dane Conn White.

Clyde retired as yard foreman with Monsanto after 30 years of service. He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Arbovale United Methodist Church, Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps, Arbovale Community Center, American Legion and Riverside Masonic Lodge #124. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and tending to his lawn and garden.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Wilfong; a daughter, Michelle, and her husband and daughter, of Alabama; and a son, Michael, and his wife and daughter, of Alabama.

Family will receive friends Thursday, November 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Arbovale United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be held Friday, November 2, 11 a.m. at the Arbovale United Methodist Church with Pastor David Fuller officiating.

Interment will be in Arbovale Cemetery with Military Honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps and Masonic Rites by Riverside Masonic Lodge #124.

