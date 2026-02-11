Megan O’Neil Moynihan, 33, of Abingdon, Maryland, peacefully passed away in her home Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Megan deeply loved her family and her son, Owen, as well as her beloved little dogs, Blickii and Maci, and their big personalities.

Born September 4, 1992, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of Patrick Berkeley and Sheila Hannah Moynihan.

Megan graduated from Patterson Mill High School – Class of 2011.

Most importantly, Megan was a loving mother to her son, Owen. Megan and Owen shared many happy memories together. She will be remembered as a loving mother with a big heart and a kind soul.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Carolyn Sue McCarty Booth and Jeanne Marilyn Rightmyer Williams; step-grandfather, Raymond Leroy Williams, Sr.; and grandfather, Berkeley Neville Moynihan; great-grandparents, Carl and Marjorie O’Neil McCarty and Leon Fred and Anna Lee Hannah.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Owen O’Neil Moynihan; sister, Kaitlan Ann Moynihan (Gabriel Ricardo Larios); grandfather, Freddie Lee Hannah; step-grandmother, Shirley Joyce Mullens; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 3 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Megan’s name to Char Hope Foundation, 529 Pylesville Rd., Pylesville, MD 21132 or Bright FM at Peter and John Ministries, 11350 McCormick Road, EP1, Ste. 900, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.