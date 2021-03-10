Dr. John Shelton

Dr. John H. Shelton, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Pearland, Texas.

Born April 1, 1939, in Welch, he was a son of the late Arthur Shelton and Grace McLaughlin.

In high school, John was a part of the 4-H Club, where his natural gift with animals flourished. In 1956, he went to a 4-H Club conference in Chicago for livestock judging, where the team placed second. He also was very proud of his reserve champion pig.

John graduated from Marlinton High School, studied pre-veterinary medicine at West Virginia University and graduated from Ohio State University in 1963 with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine.

He married Sonja Michelle Smith in 1964.

John went on to serve as a captain in the Army. After his service in the Army, he and Sonja moved to Houston, Texas, to start his veterinary practice.

John dedicated 35 years of his life to caring for animals and clients at his clinic, Post Oak Willowbend Animal Clinic. After clinic hours, John could often be found calling clients to check on their pets or writing cards of sympathy to those who had lost their pet. He truly believed in delivering high-touch service and impacted those around him with this care.

He knew no stranger. His smile lit up the room and made everyone feel welcome. He got to know everyone and gained instant friends everywhere he went. He was often known to talk to people in line, and by the time he left, you would have thought he and the people in the line were life-long friends. He had a dry sense of humor and a laugh you could never forget.

John loved the Lord with all his heart and was the epitome of a true shepherd. He always took care of people, even in the past few years when his health had declined. There were many young people that said he helped them through rough times, helped steer them in a positive direction and was supportive like they were his own. John loved reading his Bible and sharing the gospel with others.

In addition to his wife, Sonja Smith Shelton, he is survived by a son, John Robert Shelton; daughter, Paige Michelle del Castillo (Brandon); grandchildren, Kylie Michelle del Castillo, Hector Tristan del Castillo and Molly Grace del Castillo; a brother, William (Bill) Rexford Shelton; two sisters, Elizabeth Shelton Hodges and Marsha Shelton-DeLozier Perlingiero; and several relatives, friends and former clients who loved and respected him.

John will be dearly missed by so many, but his legacy will live on.

A private Interment was held at Houston National Cemetery March 5, 2021.

A Memorial Gathering to remember John H. Shelton was held March 6, 2021, in the Miller Celebration of Life House in Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John Shelton’s honor and memory to Houston Area Parkinson’s Society at http://www.hapsonline.org or 2700 Southwest Freeway, Suite 296, Houston, Texas 77098.