Dorothy Lela Tyree, aged 76, of Trinity, North Carolina, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at High Point Medical Center in High Point, North Carolina.\r\n\r\nBorn April 20, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Edward Barkley and Ada Bryson Barkley.\r\n\r\nDorothy was a machine operator.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Clarissa Trainer. \r\n\r\nShe is survived by her husband, Clarence Leroy \u201cButch\u201d Tyree; daughter, Shelly Reed; brother, Donnie Barkley; two grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.\r\n\r\nArrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022.\r\n\r\nFuneral service will be at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022.\r\n\r\nInterment will be in Sharp Cemetery at Mill Point.
