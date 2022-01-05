[caption id="attachment_84721" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Quilt.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="701" class="size-full wp-image-84721" \/> WOMEN of Green Bank, Arbovale and surrounding areas participated in creating this colorful and unique crazy quilt which is on display in the Green Bank Public Library conference room. The quilt is one of many made by the Extension Homemakers Club that was founded by the late Emma Beard in 1982. Most of the squares have names or initials sewn into them, sparking memories for those who knew the ladies and the work they did in their communities. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIn the conference room at the Green Bank Public Library, there is a 48-square quilt on display. The crazy quilt is a kaleidoscope of color and fabrics \u2013 from bright pink and purple silky material to patches of polyester paisley scraps \u2013\u00a0sewn together with a variety of embroidery stitches.\u00a0\r\n\r\nMost of the squares have initials or names on them \u2013\u00a0a signature from the ladies who worked together on the finished piece.\r\nThe quilt has been discussed for years by visitors who have wondered about its story.\r\n\r\nWhile she did not make a square on this particular quilt, Green Bank resident June Jonese said the quilt was one of many made by the Green Bank Extension Homemakers Club.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe club was founded by the late Emma Beard in 1982 and one of the main duties the group took on was making quilts for victims of house fires.\r\n\r\n\u201cShe always had a quilt for us to work on,\u201d Jonese said. \u201cWe mostly did them in cotton material. This was the only one they did [with other material]. She gave them to people who had lost their homes to fire.\u201d\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84715" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Homemakers.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="413" class="size-full wp-image-84715" \/> The Green Bank Extension Homemakers club was founded in 1982 and disbanded in 2006. In that time, the club made quilts for the community as part of its service work. Shown above at a club Christmas party are: front row, Jessie Beard Powell and June Jonese. Back row, from left: Bunny Vance, Susan Dolan, Emma Beard, Agnes Bennett and Joann Smith. Photo courtesy of June Jonese[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBecause the club was small \u2013\u00a0between 11 to 15 members \u2013 Beard sometimes \u201coutsourced\u201d the quilt projects, including the one at the library.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019d take squares and make them,\u201d Jonese said. \u201cThat one was hard, too, all that silky stuff. My aunt, Doris Simmons, made one square. One was done by Betty Ruth [Crist]. She wasn\u2019t a member, but anyone could make a square for the quilt.\u201d\r\n\r\nJonese was unable to identify all the initials on the quilt, but did point out a few who weren\u2019t in the club, but helped when needed. They include: Arlene Rexrode, Inez Horner and Becky Warner.\r\n\r\nOther initials on the quilt that have been identified are: Leola Wooddell, Sharon Waybright, Agnes Bennett, Marguerite Crews, Mary Margaret, Martha Vineyard, Patsy Wenger, Isabelle Wenger, Nola Shears and Doris Henderson.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think this was probably the last one,\u201d Jonese said of the quilt. \u201cThat sunroom of [Emma\u2019s] was full of material, and I think some people had their own material. I was making my own quilts, too, at the time.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn addition to quilting, the club had monthly meetings with featured programs such as health discussions and they also had an annual Christmas party.\r\n\r\nMore often than not, Jonese was asked to host the Christmas dinner at her home.\r\n\r\n\u201cShe always asked me to have Christmas dinner,\u201d she said of Beard, laughing. \u201cShe said, \u2018you always decorate, and no one else decorates.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nThe club dissolved in 2006, just three years prior to Beard\u2019s 100th birthday. Beard wanted to step down as president and no one came forward to take her place \u2013 which would have been big shoes for anyone to fill.\r\n\r\nIf you have more information about the club or quilt, please contact Suzanne Stewart at 304-799-94973 or email sastewart@pocahontastimes.com
