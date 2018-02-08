Home Sports WVHIT Championship Game February 10 WVHIT Championship Game February 10 February 8, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Pocahontas County High School Warrior Basketball team will take on the Van Bulldogs in the WVHIT Championship game Saturday, February 10, at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg. The game will begin at 8 p.m. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Warrior Boys win two – lose close game Midland Trail upsets #10 Lady Warriors in OT Warriors heavy in the win column Lady Warriors set season records Summers County’s defense too much for PCHS girls Warrior boys win at home and on the road