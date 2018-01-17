David Allen McLaughlin, age 50, of Crimora, Virginia, died Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at his home.

Born December 5, 1967, at Marlinton, he was a son of June David McLaughlin, of Huntersville, and the late Wanda Sue Pennington Blankenship.

David was a construction laborer.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Friel McLaughlin.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two brothers, Timmy McLaughlin and Danny McLaughlin, both of Florida; half-sister, Crystal Blankenship, of Marlinton; and two step-daughters, Becky Hydrick and Bridget Friel, both of Virginia.

Funeral service was held January 13 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Interment was in Brown’s Mountain Cemetery.