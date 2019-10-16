Donna Lynn Byrd, age 54, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home.

Born June 10, 1965, in Cheverly, Maryland, she was a daughter of Rebecca “Becky” Rexrode McCarty and to Zola C. Warner.

Donna was a homemaker.

She is survived by a daughter, Jackie Enox, of Parkersburg; sons, Brian Warner, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Luca Byrd and Casey Enox; her mother, Becky McCarty, and husband, Clyde, of Goldsboro, North Carolina; her father, Zola Carroll Warner; grandmother, Arlene Rexrode, of Arbovale; and an aunt, Starlet Rexrode Greene, of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Memorial Service will be Monday, October 21, 2 p.m. at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Sam Felton officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com