Donald R. Cutlip, Sr., age 80, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.

He was preceded in death by two children, Donald R. Cutlip, Jr., and Christine LaDawn Hannah; his parents, Leonard F. and Nora Belle Cutlip; and four brothers, Leonard “Sonny” Cutlip, Clarence “Bubbles” Cutlip, Charles “Bud” Cutlip and Tommy Cutlip.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Ruth Cutlip; three sons, Mark W. Cutlip, and wife, Sue, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Robert E. Cutlip, and wife, Joyce, of Marlinton, and John David Cutlip, and wife, Cynthia, of Caroline County, Virginia; a brother, Harold “Jim” Cutlip, and wife, Dot, of Buckeye; a sister, Helen “Sis” Irvine, of Marlinton; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 18, at noon at the funeral chapel. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.covenantfuneralservice.com