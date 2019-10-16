Walter Lee Evans, age 45, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Prince George’s Hospital in Cheverly, Maryland, following a battle with cancer.

Born December 9, 1973, at Silver Spring, Maryland, he was the son of Rosie Evans-Moxley of Hyattsville, Maryland.

He was preceded in death his grandmother, Amanda Rebecca Jane Evans-Pennington.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Larry Evans, (Rochelle), of Caldwell; and a sister, Jamie Evans of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 19, 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.