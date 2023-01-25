Thursday, January 28, 1898

A STRANGE rig struck Marlinton last Tuesday. It seemed to be a little cabin built on a spring wagon and containing the equipment necessary for camp life. A stovepipe projected through the roof and the whole had the air of comfort necessary even in the coldest weather. A shaggy little horse was attached to what a Pocahontas teamster would have taken a four-horse team to pull. To the casual observer this pony seemed right miserable, but closer acquaintance showed that he was in a good state of preservation, and was still cheerful. He had pulled that awful load over the mountains a distance of about 150 miles. He had not a sore place on him and he has done well as a good and faithful servant. The parties with the turnout are Mr. and Mrs. Clayton. The husband is a good deal older than the wife, and said that his occupation was that of a house builder. After a life’s work, he had saved up a good deal of money, but had lost it all in business in Cumberland. He had been swindled by a man who is now doing six years in the pen, but it did not bring back the money. The people seemed intelligent and well-bred.

– – –

AT one time, it seemed as if the annexation of Hawaii would be prevented as it had become so largely a question of party politics. The exciting movements now going on in reference to Chinese affairs have evidently weakened the opposition to annexation, and our readers need not be surprised to hear in a few weeks that the Stars and Stripes will be unfurled over those Pacific Islands which we have heard so much about. No more pent up Utica then, the whole continent and something besides must be ours.

LOCAL EVENTS

BORN to Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Bratton, at Marshall, VA., a daughter, on the 22nd day of January, 1898.

LAST Sunday was remarkable for the high winds that prevailed. Evidences of a storm centre were to be seen on J. R. Moore’s place, near Marlinton, where the storm had torn down a hundred feet of fence, carrying heavy rails fifteen feet and filling the road with debris.

G. H. MCLAUGHLIN and Howard Bird have set up a corn mill and crusher in the old bowling alley, and grind on Fridays and on such other days as bring enough grain in the mill to warrant getting up steam.

THERE is a super abundance of haystacks on Knapp’s Creek, and feed for hundreds of cattle can be had on most favorable terms.

AMONG the interesting items is the information that a fine son was born December 1st to Rev. and Mrs. Echols, at Green Sulphur, and named Richard Watson.

O. W. SLAVEN has returned from the West, and is expected to reach his father’s home at Mill Point next Friday. He is in the last stages of consumption.

E. D. MCCLINTIC, of Seattle, has gone to the Klondike gold mines.

BUCKEYE

Dennis McNeill made a flying trip to Driscol last week.

A social was given the young people by Mr. and Mrs. Fleming, of this part, which was real nice, but some of the mischievous boys caused some trouble with “bounce.” If the boys will keep down, we may have another about Groundhog Day.

Misses Mattie Dorman and Lula Auldridge have been visiting at Academy.

Mrs. Rachel McCoy is very sick and not expected to recover.

Friday night at the social, much valuable property was destroyed by some unknown persons on the outside who were so ill bred as to bring their jugs with them.

BIOGRAPHIC NOTES

THE late George Kee, Esq., was one of the early settlers of our county, and deserves a place in the history of the Pocahontas people. He was a native of Tyronne, Ireland. He and his brother William left Ireland when he was under age, and owing to the shipping regulations, was not allowed to embark as a regular passenger. Young Kee went aboard to see his brother off, and concealed himself until too far away at sea to be put off the vessel… He came to America in 1780, landing at Philadelphia after a voyage of 13 weeks. At Lancaster City, the brothers spent some time, and separated at that place and never met again, and Mr. Kee never heard anything more of him…

He came to Pendleton county where he met a relative, Aaron Kee. This relative was a merchant and furnished George Kee with some goods and sent him to Pocahontas County (then Bath) to dispose of them. He became acquainted with John Jordan, who had been in that business before him, and Mr. Jordan had him to make his home with him; and for six or seven years he spent the most of his time in The Levels at John Jordan’s.

It seems, too, that the young Irish merchant was fond of making trips to Joshua Buckley’s on the east bank of the Greenbrier opposite the mouth of Swago Creek. Hettie Buckley, with her smart and tidy ways, took his fancy, and they were married in 1800 and opened up their home at the place now occupied by Aaron Kee, a grandson, two miles below Marlinton…

There were six sons and one daughter. Two of the sons died in childhood. The four sons that lived to be grown were Joshua Buckley, Andrew, John and William. The daughter’s name was Hannah…