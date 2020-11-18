Robert Ryder

Robert Lee “Red” Ryder, 64, of Clover Lick, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born March 9, 1956, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Harry and Agnes Friel Ryder.

Red was a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for Boxley, now Appalachian Aggregates.

Red is survived by a daughter, Tiffany (Richard) Ryder, of Buckeye; step-children, Theresa (Steve) Halterman, Tammie (Jason) Friel, Tina (Tommy) O’Neill, Thomas Grubb and Timothy (Stephanie) Murphy; sisters, Janice Via, of Marlinton, and Karen Jones, of Arkansas; brothers, Bernard Ryder, of Dallas Texas, Rudy Ryder, of Clover Lick, and Warren Ryder, of Richwood; two grandchildren, Brianna and Jase Hefner; step-grandchildren, Coty (Richelle) Halterman, Steven Halterman, Brandon Halterman, Andrew (Kurstyn) Friel, Alesa (Robert) Friel, Addison Friel, Thomas (Rebecca) O’Neill, Patrick, Joseph, Elizabeth, Kathryn and Jacob O’Neill, Taylor, Tatum, Ella and Alex Murphy; step-great-grandchildren, Caiden, Kylie, Kierra Halterman, Alaina, Autumn Castagna, Ryleigh and Ryker Friel.

In keeping with Red’s wishes, the body was cremated, and there was no service.

