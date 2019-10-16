Edith Ellen Hammons, age 90, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Edith worked many years as a nurse at Denmar State Hospital, Shenandoah Man-or and the Brier Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lance Hammons; and many brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Danny Hammons, (Linda), of Ronceverte; a sister, Betty Kershner; grandchildren, Gerald “Jamey” Hammons, Jennifer McCallister, (Adam), and Stacy Hammons; and great-grandchildren, Lance, Mary and Kolin Hammons, Josh Holliday, Sarah Spurlock, Meghan and Kendra McCallister, and Destiny, Kyley, Zachery, Nadaley, Coby and Wesley Hamrick.

Graveside service was held October 10 in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Brier Nursing Home.

