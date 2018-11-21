Jesse Thomas “TomCat” Kimberlin, Sr., age 80, of Covington, Virginia, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Born July 30, 1938, in Alleghany County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Jess and Gussie Knighton Kimberlin.

At an early age, TomCat was a self-employed logger, and logged for more than 20 years. He was a truck driver for Burns Motor Freight for more than 40 years, working until the age of 75. He enjoyed hanging out at Edgemont Service Station and talking to everyone he met. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to bluegrass music.

