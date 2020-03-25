DNR Gold Rush is postponed and other changes

In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and reduce the number of anglers gathering at public lakes, the Department of Natural Resources is postponing the West Virginia Gold Rush and will stop announcing locations for daily trout stockings.

This means we will no longer update our trout stocking hotline or the online stocking report.

Gold Rush stockings will not start on March 27 as originally scheduled.

However, regular trout stockings will continue in frequency as set forth in the 2020 Fishing Regulations.

To make sure no crowds interfere with trout stocking personnel and that anglers maintain a safe distance from hatchery staff, a DNR Law Enforcement officer will join each stocking run.

We are taking these precautions to protect you, keep our hatchery staff safe and to help West Virginians meet the requirements of Gov. Jim Justice’s executive orders.

For more information about COVID-19 and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s guidelines for preventing its spread, visit dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19