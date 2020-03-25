Subscribe Today
    • Monongahela National Forest campgrounds closed until further notice

    By on March 25, 2020

    Monongahela National Forest closed all developed campgrounds for the health and safety of visitors and staff. Notifications to renters who reserved sites using recreation.gov will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed. Please monitor the Forest’s website for additional information as this situation evolves. Contact information for offices is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf/

    As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.

    Campgrounds closed on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District:

    Bear Heaven Campground

    Horseshoe Recreation Area Campground

    Stuart Recreation Area Campground

    Big Bend Campground

    Gatewood Group Campground

    Jess Judy Campground

    Red Creek Campground

    Seneca Shadows Campground

    Spruce Knob Lake Campground

    Campgrounds closed on the Greenbrier Ranger District:

    Island Campground

    Laurel Fork Campground

    Campgrounds closed on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District:

    Day Run Campground

    Pocahontas Campground

    Tea Creek Campground

    Williams River Campsites

    Blue Bend Campground

    Blue Meadow Group Campground

    Lake Sherwood Campground

    Campgrounds closed on the Gauley District:

    Big Rock Campground

    Bishop Knob Campground

    Cranberry Campground

    Cranberry River Camp Sites

    Summit Lake Campground

    Williams River Camp Sites

    Monongahela National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email if there are changes affecting their reservation.

     

    Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.

     

     

