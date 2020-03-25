Charles Parker

Charles William Parker, age 85, of Guys Mills, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly, at his daughter’s home in West Virginia, Friday, March 13, 2020.

Born August 23, 1934, he was one of six children of the late Carl and Mattie Logan Parker.

Charlie attended Randolph and Saegertown schools. In 1955 he married Myrna Darleen Reagle Parker who preceded him in death one year ago.

A quiet and stoic man, Charlie lived his life on his family’s farm in Guys Mills, Pennsylvania. He grew up loving horses and mules, buying his first pony at the age of 13, and traveling and riding sale horses for Kenny Kightlinger, of Venango, Pennsylvania. Charlie worked horses in the woods with his father-in-law, Emmett Reagle, of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, before hiring on with the railroad. He worked third shift at Talon Manufacturing while continuing the family farm with his sons, and eventually retired from Talon.

Charlie was a regular fixture at the Crawford County Fair, Meadville Livestock Auction and for many years at the Silver Spur’s 4-H practice ring. Many may remember him for his childhood boxing matches, his beef sticks or his wagon and pony rides at the Greenleaf and REA annual picnics. Driving his horses and mules at the fair, and participating on Wagon Trains including family trips, the Bicentennial Wagon Train of 1976, and the annual Appalachian Wagon Trains were a favorite pastime.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Albert Parker; and two sisters, Harriet Vergith and Katherine Mulidoro.

Charlie took great pride in his children, who survive, Debbie Pipp, (Kevin), of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Phil and Steve Parker, both of Guys Mills, Pennsylvania, and Brenda Harman, (Woody), of West Virginia. In addition, he leaves behind a sister, Sara Bahurinsky; six grandchildren, Heather Parker Irons, (Clint), Shannan Harman Tucker, (Kirk), Ashley Parker Chapin, (Chad), Carl Parker, Sylvia Parker Shidemantle, (Cody), and Marshall Parker; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a gathering for family and friends is beingpostponed until a later date.

Interment will be in Townville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silver Spurs 4-H Club or the Saddle Horse Department of the Crawford County Fair (either can be sent c/o Tina Caldwell, 11167 Ralston Road, Titusville, PA 16354).

