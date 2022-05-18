David Wayne McCloud, age 50, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Born May 6, 1972, in Richwood, he was a son of Carolyn Rose McCloud, of Marlinton, and the late William Franklin McCloud.

David was an office executive for Community Action.

He was preceded in death by his fiancée, Carrie Wilfong.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Mary McCloud, and Toney, of Lewisburg; brother, Steve McCloud, and Merl, of Fairmont; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service was held Monday, May 16, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery.

