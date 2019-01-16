Diana Marie Barton, age 72, of Marlinton passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at CAMC-Memorial Division.

Born August 12, 1946, at Slaty Fork, she was the daughter of the late Keith and Josephine Rice Wooddell.

Diana was a Certified Addictions Counselor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette Felton Peacock; and two sons, John Barton and Eric Barton.

She is survived by a son, Jason Barton, and wife, Heather, of Parsonsburg, Maryland; three grandsons, Jeremy Barton, and wife, Brooke, Josiah Barton and Wesley Felton; and two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Mark.

Per her request, the body will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.

