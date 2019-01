Marlinton Town Office will be closed Monday, January 21, in Observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Garbage pickup will resume Tuesday, January 22.



Free Day at Pocahontas County Landfill for residential garbage is the last Tuesday of each month. Landfill hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.