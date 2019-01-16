Jon Michael Bosley, age 38, of Charleston, formerly of Durbin, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born September 26, 1980, he was a son of the late John David Bosley and Rawna Marie Bosley.

Jon Michael graduated from Pocahontas County High School in 1998. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Geoscience from West Virginia University in 2004 and earned a Master’s Degree in Geography and Natural Resources from Oregon State University in 2006. He was a member of The Ancient Free and Accepted Masons Ashlar Lodge #33.

He relocated to Grand Island, Nebraska, for about four years and worked as a Geographic Specialist, but the country roads called him back to West Virginia during the summer of 2011. Jon Michael continued his work as an Environmental Resources Specialist Supervisor with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection in Charleston.

Jon Michael’s life was filled with a wide range of interests. In his free time, he enjoyed officiating as a football referee. He was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and cards; and a historian of his late uncle, Bruce Bosley. Much of his time was devoted to having his Uncle Bruce’s number retired. It took years, but Jon Michael simply would not take “no” for an answer. Finally on September 3, 2016, his dream became reality.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking, site-seeing and history. He also enjoyed road tripping with his best friends, Justin Elza and Troy Goddard. Like any true West Virginian, he loved the Mountaineers, and, yes, he loved Marshall. He also loved capturing these moments on film.

Jon Michael’s heart was always in Durbin, where he would attend Mass at the Catholic Church that he grew up in.

Spending countless hours with family and friends, and his favorite niece, Madison, he has left a legacy of his own, forever touching the lives of those around him.

He is survived by his brothers, Larry Bosley, and his children, Logan and Lindsey, all of Christiansburg, Virginia, John David Nolen, and wife, Michelle, and their children, Alexander and Elizabeth, all of Charlottesville, Virginia, Shawn Bosley, and wife, Carolyn, and their daughter, Amber, all of Freeland Maryland, Evan Bosley, and wife, Amanda, and their daughters, Hannah and Madison, all of Durbin, and Adam Bosley, and wife, Wendy, of Green Bank; a sister Megan Bosley, and her daughter, Lexi, of Bradly, Illinois; uncles, Jan Angus, of Point Marion, Pennsylvania, and Jim Bosley, and wife Betty, of Old Fields; and an aunt, Paula Sweeder, and husband, Dave, of Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 2, 1 p.m. at St. Marks Catholic Church in Bartow.