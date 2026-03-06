Warren Nelson Williams, 76, of Milton, Delaware, peacefully passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Born December 28, 1949, in Marlinton, a proud son of the late Remus Nelson Williams and Marie Nespoli Williams, who at 102 years young still carries the strength that clearly runs in the family.

Warren was a man built of heart, humor and grit. He spent 30 years in Airville, Pennsylvania, before settling in Milton, Delaware, carrying his small-town values and big personality everywhere he went.

For 57 years, Warren was the devoted husband of Nora Hollandsworth Williams, a partnership that stood the test of time, laughter, hard work and a whole lot of life. Together they built a family that became his greatest pride.

As the unquestioned patriarch of the family, Warren led by example. His family didn’t just inherit his name, they inherited his work ethic, his love of the outdoors, and probably his talent for telling a story that grew better with each retelling. Delaynie was his best fishing buddy in Canada, side by side on the lake, making memories that will forever ripple through her heart. Those quiet mornings on the water meant the world to him.

A skilled concrete contractor, Warren owned and operated his own business for more than 53 years. He didn’t just pour foundations, he built them. He taught his son and grandsons the secrets of the trade, but more importantly, he taught them the value of showing up, working hard, and doing the job right the first time. Warren believed that your word mattered, your handshake meant something, and if you were going to do something, you did it right.

After high school, Warren proudly served in the United States Army National Guard, carrying that same discipline and dedication throughout his life.

When he wasn’t working, you could find Warren where he was happiest, outdoors. He loved fishing, especially as the Captain of Seament Sportfishing, and treasured time spent fishing on the lake in Canada. Hunting season meant time at hunting camp in West Virginia with friends and family, stories, laughter, early mornings, and memories that will live on around campfires for generations.

Warren also had a green thumb that was the envy of many. His garden was legendary, and he took serious pride in his tomatoes and raspberries. His home was one of abundance, and no one left without something in their hands.

Above all, Warren was strong, steady and fiercely devoted to the people he loved.

He had a sharp wit, a warm heart, and a way of making everyone feel welcome. He led his family with strength, protected them fiercely, and loved them deeply.

Warren’s legacy is not only in the businesses he built or the land he worked, it is in the family he raised, the lessons he passed down, and the laughter he leaves behind.

Warren is survived by his son, “George” Nelson Williams, husband of Christina; daughter, Jeani Williams, affectionately known to him as “stink;” grandchildren, Ty-son, Caden and Gannon Kilgore, Rashawn Carter and Delaynie Williams; great-grandson, Finan Kilgore; niece, Rebecca Saner; neph-ews, Christopher McMillion, Gregory, Robert and Brandon Wilson, Mark Landis, Chad and Curt Hollands-worth; and several great-nieces and-nephews.

