Georgia M. Mullenax, age 83, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, March 13, 2026, at Parkhouse Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 5, 1942, in Boyer, she was a daughter of the late Willis and Verla Burner Mullenax.

Georgia was employed by and retired from Accupac, Inc., a packaging company. She was of the Brethren faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ray and Keith.

She is survived by her sister, Vonda Vannoy, and husband, Bud; and nephew Todd, all of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Arbovale Cemetery with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com