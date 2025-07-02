Debra Ann Walton, 68, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after battling cancer, off and on, for 22 years.

Born January 13, 1957, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of Robert H. Miller, of Marlinton, and the late Cloay E. Workman Miller.

Debbie began her career at the Hanover Shoe Factory. After working there for many years, she held various positions at Fas-Chek, Pocahontas Center, Seneca Mental Health and the Division of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Bluefield State College. She retired in 2022 after 20 years and four months of service.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Buckeye and was very strong in her faith. Debbie loved the Lord, and she loved her family. She enjoyed reading, flowers, the beach and spur of the moment mini-vacations and road trips with her niece and nephew. She especially loved Christmas – not the cold weather, just Christmas – very large, tall, round and full Christmas trees, and her 200-pound teddy bear of a dog, Bubby.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cloay E. Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Walton; sons, Kory R. Sharp and Robert D. “Bobbie” Sharp; daughter, Breanna D. Butcher (Lane); father, Robert H. Miller (Debbie); sister, Kim Rao (Chris): grandchildren, Cloey Sharp, Holden Sharp and CeCe Sharp; great-grandson, Hartlen Sharp; niece, Cassidy E. Rao (Matthew Tomassone); nephew, Matthew J. Rao (Morgan).

Honoring Debbie’s wishes, a private viewing for the family and a few close friends was held Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Lantz Funeral Home.

Some of her ashes will be spread at the beautiful home she and her husband, Tom, built themselves on Viney Mountain, and the remaining ashes will be spread in another place she loved to visit.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at her home on Viney Mountain.