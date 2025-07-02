Samuel Roger McMillion, 81, of Whiteford, Maryland, passed away Monday, June 23, 2025, surrounded by family and holding his wife’s hand.

Born November 12, 1943, in Whiteford, he spent his first 12 years in Maryland after which time his family moved to Marlinton.

Sam was a proud graduate of Marlinton High School Class of 1962. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years, primarily on the USS Gyatt, a Gearing class destroyer. While serving his commitment, in 1966, he met his young bride, Susan. They would spend the next 60 years building a life in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Sam always looked forward to returning to Marlinton to visit family, friends and his beloved graduating class. He became a master electrician and successfully ran his business for the better part of 40 years. Later in his career, he became an electrical inspector for Baltimore County, from where he ultimately retired in 2014.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Ron, and fiancée, Tiler; daughters, Sheri, and husband, Mike, and Terry, and husband, Rick; and grandchildren, Lily, Micheal and Tannar.