AmyMay Hannah, age 93, of Marlinton, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at Pocahontas Center.

Born May 23, 1926, at Linwood, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Russell and Eula Mary Hannah.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, at noon at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor David Lee officiating.