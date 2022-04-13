David George Irvine, Sr., 75, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.

Born November 2, 1946, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Ralph Irvine and Martha Friel Irvine.

David was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a millwright machinist mechanic and retired from Snowshoe in 2009. He was a member of Central Union United Methodist Church and Pocahontas Masonic Lodge #127 A.F. & A.M.

He married Marvina Carol Doss Irvine November 21, 1984.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Derrick Irvine; brother, Sterl Irvine; sister, Hazel Price; and a foster brother, Jim Ryder.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kristen E. Irvine Hines, and Brant, of Buckhannon; son, David George Irvine, Jr., and Julie, of Marlinton; sister, Norma Jean Carpenter, and Randy, of Marlinton; foster sister, Sandra Irvine, and Fane, of Marlinton; foster brother, Hollis Ryder, and Violet, of Marlinton; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Interment was in Clawson Cemetery with military rites by members of the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials be made toward his grandchildren’s education fund, c/o Marvina Irvine, 3979 Brush Country Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.