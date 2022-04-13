Children of Margorie Gray Rider White and Edwin Ernest White, Sr. at Minnehaha Springs, W.Va. Left to right: Freda Virginia, Mary Sue and Edwin Ernest, Jr. (Photo Courtesy of Thomas E. Rider, ID: PHP003241)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.