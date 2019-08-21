Alroy Steve Irvin, age 80 years, four months and 13 days, of Dixon, Missouri, departed this life Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home.

Born April 2, 1939, at Brinktown, Missouri, he was a son of the late Virgil Osbe, who passed away November 6, 1979, and Frances Regina Wieberg Irvin, who passed away March 13, 1997.

Funeral service was held August 19 at Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home in Dixon, Missouri. Interment was in the Fox Crossing Cemetery near Dixon, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4595, Marlinton, West Virginia, c/o Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home, P.O. Box EE, Dixon, MO 65459.