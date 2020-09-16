An art-filled weekend

Local artists demonstrated and sold their artwork at three location Saturday and Sunday as part of the Droop Mountain Open Studio Tours. Several artists had “make and take” projects for visitors – all free of charge. At Wannabe Farms, above, Chris Bartlett taught participants how to make resin and pressed natural item pendants.

Bartlett supplied pressed flowers, moss and other elements from the forest floor which were used in making nature scenes in pendant molds. The items were placed on top of a layer of clear resin and then sealed tight with another layer of resin, creating a unique piece of wearable art. At left, a pendant cures under a UV light.

Artists were also at Brenwood Forge and Broom and Yew Mountain Center. S. Stewart photos