Gilbert Dean

Gilbert David Dean, 66, of Marlinton, went to be with his Lord Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home.

Born April 2, 1954, at Pyles Mountain, he was a son of the late Vernon Channing Dean and Devada Goldie Scott Dean.

Gilbert worked as an industrial electrician and attended Huntersville Baptist Church. The number one love of his life has been his Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was an athlete, beginning with Little League baseball at age 10. He played football, basketball and golf in junior high and high school, and participated in the football program at Shepherd College. One of the activities he was most proud of was working in the West Virginia Jail Ministry at North Central Jail while living in Doddridge County. He enjoyed reconnecting with old friends and colleagues on Facebook, and remembering the good times they had together. Fall was his favorite time of the year and deer hunting was already being planned.

Gilbert’s work has now been completed on this earth. He often talked about getting to see Jesus face to face.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Dean and Ronnie Dean, and two sisters, Mary Nicora and Shirley.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Eloise Howsare Dean, whom he married February 21, 1987; two daughters, Lynette Dean, of Marlinton, Elizabeth Dean, of Lewisburg; three sons, David (Courtney) Dean of Westchester, Pennsylvania, Jeremy (Erica) Dean, of Maryland, Gabriel Dean, of Marlinton; two sisters, Della (Roger) Johnson, of Oak Hill, Vicki (Butch) Neal, of Fayetteville; two brothers, Sterl (Shirley) Dean, of Elkins, John Dean, of Fayetteville; and 10 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Beaver Creek Cemetery Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating.

Interment will follow in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

