Nancy May Oscar, 97, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in White Sulphur Springs.

Born October 25, 1925, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Jim Lane and Rosie Bell Lane.

She was married to William James Oscar, who preceded her in death in 1997.

Nancy was a housekeeper. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters, Rosemary Taylor and Peggy Albert and husband, Bill, all of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Junior Lee Oscar, of Frankfort, David Oscar, and wife, Charlotte, of Deerfield; Ohio, nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Floyd Lane, James Lane and Eddie Lane; and a sister, Mary Murray.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ruckman Cemetery near Mill Point.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.