Curtis Landis, age 80, of Sistersville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.

Born September 1, 1938, in Hillsboro, he was a son of the late Roy Landis and Margie Kidd Landis.

Curtis was retired from the former Bayer Corporation and was a former West Virginia State Trooper. He was a member of the United States Marines and was a member of the Sistersville First Baptist Church.

He loved woodworking, fishing and working in his garden. But most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Rimel Landis; sons, Chet Landis, of Williamstown, and Craig Landis, and wife, Stephanie, of Friendly; a daughter, Carrie Harris, of Paden City; brothers, Letcher Landis, and wife, Sadoka, and Roy Landis, and wife, Susie; sisters, Alice Waugh and Charlotte Davis, and husband, Floyd; and grandchildren, Nicole, Trey, Case, Halley, Sage, Riley and Lindsey.

Funeral service was held May 20 at Myers Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Mayfield officiating. Interment with full Military Rites was in Greenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.myersfuneralhomewv.com