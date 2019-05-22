Anne “Annebelle” Gainer, age 87, of Dunmore, peacefully passed away April 6, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Cathy Eavey, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She had been in the care of her daughter, Cathy, granddaughter, Tia Rowles, and great-granddaughter, Hannah Rowles, for the past year.

Prior to her move to North Carolina, she had been in the care of her granddaughter, Susan Tilley, of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jack Cosner.

She is survived by her son, Deb Cosner, of Dunmore; a daughter, Penny Cosner, of Cass; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Per her wishes, the body was cremated and her remains taken to Dunmore, Dyer and Webster County.