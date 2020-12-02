COVID-19 cases update

December 2, 2020

The Pocahontas County Health Department has received notification of 25 additional Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Pocahontas County, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 144. Of these 25, 1 is an inmate at Denmar, 10 are Residents at Pocahontas Center and 14 are Community based.

256 – Total cases = (total number of cases since pandemic started)

144– Active cases = (Current active as of 12/2/2020)

110- Recovered = (finished isolation and symptom free)

2- Deaths

The health department staff is working to identify all potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals, including family members, friends, and health care workers. The contacts will be notified of the actions to take including the need for isolation or quarantine. The health department will not be releasing any demographic information relating to these cases to protect the privacy of these individuals during this time of illness.